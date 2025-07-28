Capacity Building Commission and Chhattisgarh govt join hands to upskill employees

Raipur, July 28 (PTI) The Centre's Capacity Building Commission and the Chhattisgarh government on Monday signed an MoU under the "Mission Karmayogi" initiative to upskill government officers and employees, an official said.

The agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Nava Raipur.

The MoU was signed by Additional Chief Secretary and Director General of the Chhattisgarh Academy of Administration, Subrat Sahoo and Member Secretary V Lalitha Lakshmi on behalf of the Capacity Building Commission, according to an official release.

Sai said 'Mission Karmayogi' is a visionary initiative that embodies the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through this mission, the spirit of "Karmayogi" will be instilled among all government officers and employees, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to nation-building, he said.

Under the initiative, continuous training will be provided to nearly four lakh government officers and employees in Chhattisgarh, and the process has already begun. So far, approximately 50,000 officers and employees have successfully completed the training, Sai said.

Highlighting the importance of skill development in the evolving global and national landscape, the CM emphasised the necessity of upskilling.

He remarked that Mission Karmayogi will play a crucial role in promoting a culture of excellence in governance and administration.

The MoU will become a milestone in taking the good governance agenda of Chhattisgarh to new heights.

He also noted that this collaboration would help in introducing innovative training methods tailored to the state's specific needs.

The state government is fully committed to implementing Mission Karmayogi with utmost dedication and ensuring its benefits reach every level of the administrative machinery, he added.

The government has been continuously working towards strengthening systems through innovation and new initiatives at both governance and administrative levels to provide better services to citizens, he said.

This effort will make public servants more responsive and sensitive to the needs of the people and will also aid in the effective implementation of citizen-centric policies and services, Sai added. PTI TKP NSK