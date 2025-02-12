Capacity building for wildlife & conservation practitioners course at Kaziranga

Guwahati, Feb 12 (PTI) International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in collaboration with Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is organising a seven-day ITEC-Executive Course on capacity building for wildlife and conservation practitioners in Kaziranga.

The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) course, sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs, is being held for the first time at a national park in India and will conclude on February 16, an official release said on Wednesday.

The initiative brings together 44 officials from 27 countries, underscoring the shared global commitment to wildlife conservation and sustainable development, it said.

The course will cover topics crucial to wildlife and natural heritage management, showcasing India’s achievements in big cat conservation, conservation planning and management effectiveness, technology-aided conservation, rhinos as a flagship species and community engagement, among others.

The inaugural session of the course was chaired by the Minister of Environment and Forest Chandra Mohan Patowary on Tuesday, the release said.

The ITEC program aims to foster cooperation among developing countries by sharing knowledge, expertise, and best practices, it said.

The primary objectives of the ITEC courses are to offer training and capacity building in various fields, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of partner nations.

Additionally, the program seeks to promote cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral relationships, paving the way for sustainable development and global cooperation, it added.

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the largest population of greater one-horned rhinoceros, making it a critical site for wildlife conservation.