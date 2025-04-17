CAPF, CRPF to play key role in wiping out Naxalism from country by March 2026: Shah

Neemuch (MP), Apr 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said Naxalism will be eliminated from the country by March 31, 2026 and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the CRPF will play a major role in it.

He was addressing the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 86th Raising Day function in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district.

"The menace of Naxalism will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CAPF and CRPF, especially its CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) unit, will play a major role in it," Shah said.

Earlier, Shah inspected the CRPF Raising Day parade here.

Before attending the ceremonial parade, Shah paid tributes to fallen heroes of the CRPF.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present on the occasion.

The event is part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said.

The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19, as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

This year, the parade was held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations, the release said.

It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the 'Crown Representative Police' was established during the British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949.

The CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts, ranging from the integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management. PTI MAS GK