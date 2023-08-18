CAPFs' plantation drive clocks 4-crore mark as Amit Shah plants sapling in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, Aug 18 (PTI) The Central Armed Police Forces' countrywide plantation drive reached the four-crore mark on Friday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah planted a sapling here.

Shah watered the 'peepal' (Ficus religiosa) tree after putting some soil on the sapling.

The minister also e-inaugurated 15 newly constructed buildings in eight different campuses of the CRPF across the country that include jawan barracks, a hospital and other infrastructure.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) include the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB and CISF.

Other forces under the command of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) like the NDRF, NSG and the Assam Rifles are also part of this mega plantation drive. PTI NES AS TIR TIR