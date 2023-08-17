CAPFs plantation drive: Shah to plant four croreth sapling in Greater Noida on Friday

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will plant the four croreth sapling on Friday as part of a mega CAPFs plantation drive and also inaugurate several projects from a CRPF camp in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

The event is part of the countrywide plantation drive that was launched by Shah on July 12, 2020 and the central armed police forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, ITBP and others were entrusted with the responsibility to nurture the environment.

The home minister will visit a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Greater Noida near Delhi on Friday to plant the 4 croreth sapling and also electronically inaugurate 15 newly constructed buildings in eight campuses of the paramilitary force, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday.

It said the CAPFs have a target of planting five crore saplings by this year.

It was decided that as far as possible local species should be planted and at least half of the total plantation be constituted of long lasting trees with a lifecycle of 100 years or more. Besides, care was taken that medicinal and environment friendly trees be preferred, the statement said. PTI NES KVK KVK