Capital undergoing major transformation to boost tourism, streamline governance: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the capital is undergoing a major transformation aimed at rebuilding its global image and strengthening tourism, asserting that long-pending systemic problems are finally being addressed through coordinated governance.

Gupta said the vision of "Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism" reflects the government’s renewed commitment to positioning Delhi as a world-class capital that inspires confidence among visitors.

She said legacy issues such as multiplicity of approvals had slowed Delhi’s economic and tourism potential for years, but these bottlenecks are now being removed due to better alignment in governance.

"Today, we can solve these problems because the BJP is in government at all three levels. It took us 27 years to reach this point. Now we finally have an opportunity to resolve long-standing difficulties," Gupta said during media interaction at a summit here.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "truly understands the pain points of the people and the system".

Highlighting recent administrative reforms, Gupta said the government has abolished police licences for establishments and is now moving towards allowing fire licences through third-party audits, a shift intended to end monopolies and reduce delays.

"We are working to simplify the system so that businesses and the tourism sector can grow without unnecessary hurdles," she said. PTI NSM AKY