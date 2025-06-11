Capitalism dominating India, displacing farmers: Rakesh Tikait

Meerut: Capitalism is rapidly gaining ground in the country and small farmers' lands are being handed over to industrialists, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said.

He warned that if such a handing over, according to him done with the collusion of the government officers, is not stopped, his outfit will launch an agitation.

Tikait made the remarks while he was visiting the family of a farmer, Manohar Kushwaha, who succumbed on Monday due to injuries he sustained after jumping from an electric tower.

His family members have alleged that Manohar had climbed the tower on Sunday in protest against measurement of his land.

"Now, cheap labourers and homeless farmers are being created in the country," Tikait told reporters after meeting the family.

The BKU leader alleged that land measurement was conducted despite a high court stay, and Kushwaha was driven to suicide.

Tikait termed it a "conspiracy … to grab the land of poor farmers in connivance with the administration and traders." According to BKU district president Anurag Chaudhary, the farmers have met Divisional Commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod seeking an investigation into the matter.

Yashod has since ordered the formation of an inquiry committee, headed by Additional Divisional Commissioner Amit Kumar, assuring a report within a month.

Tikait also met District Magistrate Dr VK Singh at the Collectorate, demanding immediate financial assistance and government schemes benefits for Manohar Kushwaha's family.