Capitalists in control; government acting in their interest: Akhilesh Yadav

Saharanpur/Lucknow (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of acting under the influence of corporate interests, alleging that "capitalists, not the government, are in control".

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Saharanpur, Yadav referred to the cancellation of IndiGo flights and the inconvenience caused to passengers.

"If you make industrialists too powerful, they will begin to dictate terms to the government. There is no government pressure on IndiGo. The BJP has taken electoral bonds from IndiGo, which is why capitalists dominate the government," he alleged.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav further said, "Under the BJP government, inflation, unemployment, and corruption are at their peak. There are no jobs, no employment. Theft is rampant in police stations, and the rupee continues to fall." He said the government must function according to the Constitution. "Baba Saheb Ambedkar has shown the path. The Constitution he drafted must guide the government," he added.

Targeting the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, the SP chief said the Election Commission's role should be to add more voters, but instead, votes were being removed.

"The BJP has lost in Uttar Pradesh, which is why votes are being cut. Our estimate is that two to three crore voters may lose their names from the rolls. People are searching for their documents to save their votes. A large number of names are being deleted," he claimed. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK