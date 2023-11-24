Capt Shubham Gupta killed in J&K encounter cremated with full state honours

Agra, Nov 24 (PTI) Captain Shubham Gupta who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district was on Friday given a tearful farewell with the full state honours.

Officials of Indian Army and district administration along with family members were present at the last rites ceremony at Gupta's native village, Kuan Khera. Hundreds of residents had also gathered at the soldier's residence and the spot where cremation was carried out.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak visited family members and paid floral tribute to Gupta. Pathak also consoled the bereaved father and other family members after visiting his residence in Agra.

Around 3.30 pm on Friday, Gupta's body reached Kheria airport in Agra, which was then taken to his residence at Taj Nagri in Agra.

Agra residents lined both sides of the road between Kheria airport and Gupta's residence to pay their last tributes.

It was the taken to Kuan Khera village under Tajganj police station limits in Agra city. The soldier's younger brother Rishabh Gupta performed the last rites.

On Thursday Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the soldier's death and announced a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the martyr’s kin and a government job for one of his family members. The chief minister has also said that a road in the district would be named after Gupta.

Captain Gupta, who joined the Indian Army in 2015 and was commissioned in 2018, laid down his life while fighting with the terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday.

A resident of Agra district, Captain Gupta was among the four Indian Army personnel martyred during the encounter.

Two others were injured during the encounter, which broke out between the terrorists and joint forces of the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation. PTI COR SKY SKY