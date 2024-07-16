Captain among 4 Army personnel killed in Doda encounter, intense search for terrorists underway

Jammu, Jul 16 (PTI) Four Army personnel, including a captain, lost their lives in a fierce gunfight with heavily armed terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa from Darjeeling, Naik Dokkari Rajesh from Andhra Pradesh, and Sepoys Bijendra and Ajay Kumar Singh from Rajasthan.

The encounter, which took place in the dense forests of Doda district late Monday evening, has sparked widespread condemnation and protests in Jammu and other regions.

In New Delhi, the opposition Congress attacked the Centre with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the government should take full responsibility for the repeated security lapses and take strict action against the culprits.

Gandhi also said such horrific incidents one after the other are extremely sad and worrying, and that Army soldiers and their families are bearing the brunt of "BJP's wrong policies".

The latest incident marks the third major clash between security forces and terrorists in Jammu region within the past three weeks, highlighting the escalating tensions in the area.

It comes a week after terrorists ambushed an Army patrol in the remote Machedi forest belt in Kathua district which claimed the lives of five soldiers and injured as many.

Security forces, including troops of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, swiftly launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Desa forest belt following the encounter.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, efforts are underway to track down and neutralise the militants who have links to banned Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, officials said.

The Army, along with para-commandos and aerial support from drones and helicopters, is intensifying its search operation to eliminate the terrorists who are suspected to have infiltrated from across the border and taken refuge in the forest area.

In an official statement, the Army said the gunfight erupted late Monday evening in the Desa forest area, where troops from the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police had launched a cordon-and-search operation.

Despite challenging terrain and low visibility, the security forces engaged the hiding terrorists.

"In the initial volley of fire, four Army personnel were injured, who later succumbed to their injuries. Additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured," the Army said, withholding further details due to security considerations regarding the ongoing operations.

The Kashmir Tigers, a JeM shadow group, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

As the nation mourns the loss of these brave soldiers, tributes were paid to the fallen heroes in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony attended by dignitaries including J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The sacrifices made by Captain Brijesh Thapa and his comrades serve as a poignant reminder of the valour and dedication displayed by the Indian Army in combating terrorism.

Captain Thapa's father Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (retd) recalled that his son was inspired by him and since his childhood wanted to join the Indian Army.

"I feel proud for my son. This is an Army operation and there is always risk in such ops," the retired Army officer said.

Two villages in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district were in grief on Tuesday as news came in of the death of soldiers Bijendra and Ajay Singh in a gunfight with terrorists.

The resurgence of terror activities in Jammu in recent months underscores the persistent threat posed by extremist elements seeking to destabilise the peace in the region.

The Jammu region, once relatively peaceful, has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities since 2021. Over 70 people, including 52 security personnel, mostly from the Army, have lost their lives in these attacks.

The security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard the lives of civilians and defend the sovereignty of the nation against such acts of violence.

Meanwhile, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including two main regional parties -- the National Conference and the PDP -- condemned the Doda incident.

The PDP chief, Mehbooba Mufti, demanded sacking of J-K Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain.

Mufti expressed concerns over the increasing casualties among young Army officers in the region and sought accountability for the "loss of 50 soldiers in the past 32 months" in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, saying "heads should have rolled by now" and the DGP should have been sacked.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre over the killing of four soldiers and accused the NDA regime of completely failing in not being able to control terrorism.

"It is a complete failure of the Modi government...they are not able to control terrorism," Owaisi said.

In Ranchi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, underscoring the country's commitment to ensuring peace in the region.

"India will give a befitting reply to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and it is our responsibility to maintain it. We will counter every conspiracy of Pakistan," he said.

In Jammu, Congress workers held anti-Pakistan protests and criticised the BJP-led government for "failure of the security grid" in Jammu and Kashmir to address the escalating terrorist activities.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, hundreds of workers took out a rally and protested against Pakistan for its alleged support of terrorism in the Union territory.

They raised anti-Pakistan slogans and carried placards demanding immediate comprehensive operations to clear the hills of Jammu of terrorist elements. PTI TAS SAN ASK AB ZEH MIJ SKL SKL KVK KVK