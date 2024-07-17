Captain Brijesh Thapa's mortal remains brought to Bengal

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was brought by air to Bagdogra in northern West Bengal on Wednesday.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, former foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla and others paid their respects to the mortal remains of the officer at Bengdubi Military Station near Siliguri.

His mortal remains will be taken to his ancestral home in Lebong near Darjeeling town.

"As our nation is mourning the loss of our soldiers, we also take pride in the courageous saga of our brave heroes who fought valiantly against terrorists for the honour and glory of our motherland," Bista said after laying wreath on the coffin of Thapa.

The MP asserted that the blood of the martyrs, including Captain Thapa, will not be in vain.

Four army personnel, including the captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The third generation army officer in his family, Captain Thapa was 27 years old and had joined the Indian Army five years back.

The slain officer's mother Nilima said that he was from 145 Air Defence Regiment of the Army and was on deputation to 10 Rashtriya Rifles. PTI AMR ACD