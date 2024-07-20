Captain Thapa, who died fighting terrorists in J-K, cremated at ancestral village in Darjeeling

Darjeeling, Jul 19 (PTI) Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, was cremated with full military honours at his ancestral village in West Bengal's Darjeeling district.

Slogans of "Brijesh Thapa Amar Rahe" reverberated as a large number of people gathered to pay their respects to the officer.

Colonel Bhuwanesh K Thapa (Retd) recalled that his son, a third-generation Army officer, wanted to join the force since his childhood.

"I feel proud of my son. He did his duty," the retired Army officer told reporters.

Captain Thapa's mortal remains had reached his ancestral home at Jing Tea Estate in Lebong on Thursday.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, and senior government and military officials were present during the cremation.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said, "The valiant officer made the supreme sacrifice on 15th July 2024 while bravely fighting terrorists in Doda. Various Army and Civil dignitaries have paid their respects to the brave officer. Indian Army ensured full military honours to the departed soul." Four army personnel, including the captain, died after being injured in a gunfight with heavily armed terrorists in Doda.

Captain Thapa was 27 years old and had joined the Army five years back. PTI PNT SOM