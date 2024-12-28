''Captain'' Vijayakanth fondly remembered on his first death anniversary

Chennai: Vijayakanth, popular yesteryear Tamil actor and DMDK founder, was fondly remembered by his party workers and ardent fans, on the occasion of his first death anniversary on Saturday and they paid floral tributes at his memorial here.

Cadres and fans, led by party top leader Premalatha Vijayakanth, gathered in very large numbers at the party headquarters here and paid homage at the memorial. Heavy traffic congestion was witnessed in and around Koyambedu locality in view of the anniversary function.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu were among the leaders who visited Vijayakanth's 'samadhi' on the DMDK headquarters premises here at Koyambedu and laid wreaths.

VK Sasikala, confidante of late Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK leaders D Jayakumar and P Benjamin, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, senior Saffron party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan and NTK leader Seeman, paid homage to Vijayakanth (1952-2023), hailed as 'captain' by his admirers.

The DMDK founder leader died here on December 28, 2023.