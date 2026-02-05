Captive elephant management training held at Assam's Manas National Park

Guwahati, Feb 5 (PTI) Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve has successfully organised a training programme for the management and welfare of captive Asian elephants by international experts, officials said on Thursday.

The event, held from February 1 to 4, brought together experts from the Australian charity Human Elephant Learning Programs (HELP) Foundation, along with teams from Kaziranga National Park and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

"With nearly one-third of the world's critically endangered Asian elephant population living in captivity, the programme focused on implementing science-based, ethical training methods," Manas National Park (MNP) said in a statement.

The HELP Foundation team worked intensively with a group of specially chosen mahouts from Manas and Kaziranga, focusing on welfare-friendly practices, it added.

MNP Field Director C Ramesh said the programme highlighted Manas National Park's role as a vital part of global initiatives for holistic conservation.

"At Manas, we are proud to be at the forefront of elephant welfare, implementing world-leading and scientifically backed methods which will make a kinder world for elephants. This is a collaborative effort and shows what sustained and positive outcomes can be achieved when we all work together," he added.

The four-day curriculum covered all aspects of modern elephant training. The 'Master Mahouts' were groomed to take on future responsibilities as lead trainers for new recruits across northern India.

The primary goal is ensuring calm, safe interactions, which are vital for daily management and for performing veterinary procedures that are stress-free for both animals and medical staffers, the statement added.

"We are so pleased to be able to work with the staffers from Kaziranga and Manas national parks. Their commitment to welfare is both authentic and commendable. We last worked with these mahouts several years ago, and their retention of the principles is excellent," HELP Foundation lead trainer Andrew McLean said.

The partnership also underscores a strong bond between Australia and India in wildlife protection.

"In Australia, we are fortunate to have kangaroos and koalas, and India is blessed with extraordinary wildlife like elephants, tigers, rhinos and lions. We both work toward a shared goal -- giving these animals their best possible life," HELP Foundation Chair Mark Trayling said.

This training initiative added another chapter to the 'Manas Success Story', complementing the park's achievements in increasing rhino and tiger numbers by ensuring that its captive elephant population -- the backbone of forest patrolling -- is managed with the highest global standards of ethics and kindness, the statement added.