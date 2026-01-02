Captive elephant Nelyakkattu Mahadevan dies after collapsing in Kochi

Kochi, Jan 2 (PTI) Captive elephant Nelyakkattu Mahadevan collapsed and died at Nettoor here on Friday, forest officials said.

The elephant was believed to be around 55 years old and was a regular presence at temple festivals and processions.

Mahadevan had also appeared in the 2006 Malayalam film Thuruppugulan, starring actor Mammootty.

Forest officials said Mahadevan was owned by an Ayurveda firm and was maintained at a temple in Koothattukulam.

He had been brought to Nettoor as part of a temple festival.

The elephant reportedly collapsed while being loaded onto a truck.

Veterinary doctors rushed to the spot and provided treatment, but Mahadevan died by afternoon, officials said.

The exact cause of death will be ascertained after a postmortem examination to be conducted on Saturday, they added. PTI TBA TBA ROH