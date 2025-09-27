Capture or eliminate wolves behind attacks in Bahraich: UP CM to forest dept

Bahraich/Lucknow, Sep 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the forest department to capture the wolves responsible for the recent attacks in Bahraich district and, if that fails, to call shooters to eliminate them for public safety.

He instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to provide an immediate relief of Rs 50,000 each to the affected families, according to an official statement.

A series of wolf attacks has been causing panic across a dozen villages in Kaisarganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich in the last few weeks.

According to the statement, four children have lost lives so far in separate attacks: Jyoti, daughter of Ramji from Manjhla Taukli; Sandhya, daughter of Dinesh from Bhouri village in Mahsi; Angesh, son of Raksharam from Manjhla Taukli, and Soni, daughter of Babulal from Manjhla Taukli.

Moreover, 16 people, including children, have been injured.

In Manjhla Taukli, which faces the greatest threat, the wolves have repeatedly attacked and injured several people, it said.

Recalling that six wolves were captured in Mahsi tehsil earlier, Adityanath said that this time the threat has surfaced in Kaiserganj.

He visited Bahraich on Saturday and conducted an aerial survey before meeting the affected villagers in Manjhara, Taukli and Kaiserganj. During the aerial survey, the chief minister spotted wild animals -- likely jackals -- at two locations, the statement said.

The chief minister explained that rising water levels in Ghagra river during monsoon force wolves and jackals out of their dens, leading to attacks on children and vulnerable villagers.

He interacted with the victims and assured them of full government support, distributed fruits and relief material to families, and handed chocolates to children, the statement said.

The families of the deceased children have received Rs 5 lakh each as compensation, while for the injured, medical care including anti-rabies vaccines and financial assistance are being ensured, it said.

Ever since the Ghaghra river rose on September 9-10, fear has gripped the region, Adityanath said, adding that to protect people, the government has deployed 21 task forces comprising gram rozgar sevaks, panchayat secretaries, sanitation workers, assistant development officers and village watchmen.

Besides this, the forest department has constituted six special teams, while the power and police departments have intensified patrolling.

To improve visibility at night, 1,437 LED streetlights, 660 regular street lights, and 91 solar lights have been installed across the area.

He instructed the administration to provide shelter to those without pucca houses. Doors must be installed if they are missing, and if they lack toilets, they should be constructed immediately, he said.

He directed all the 21 task forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance and ordered intensified police patrolling, noting that Manjhla Taukli faces the greatest threat. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK