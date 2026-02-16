Captured tiger released into Papikondalu National Park after health check, GPS tagging

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 16 (PTI) A three-year-old male tiger captured in East Godavari district was released into Papikondalu National Park after being monitored for a few days, the Forest department said on Monday.

The big cat was trapped on February 6 in Kurmapuram village in the district after it strayed into human habitations, triggering panic among villagers.

“The tiger, which was earlier captured in East Godavari district, has been released into Papikondalu National Park in Saturday after securing necessary permissions and ensuring its health condition was good,” a forest department official told PTI.

The official said the animal was initially shifted to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, where it was kept under observation for a few days.

After veterinarians certified it fit for release, the forest department obtained clearance from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to relocate it into the wild.

A GPS tracking device has been fitted to the animal to closely monitor its movement and prevent it from straying into human settlements again.

The tiger had earlier been involved in cattle killings and was tranquilised during an intensive operation carried out by multiple teams in East Godavari district.

He said Papikondalu National Park was chosen for its suitable habitat, adequate prey base and minimal human disturbance.

To prevent possible future tiger incursions into nearby villages, CCTV cameras have been installed in vulnerable areas and surveillance has been intensified.

The forest department has appealed to residents living near forest fringes to remain alert and immediately report any wildlife movement to the authorities.