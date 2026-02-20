CAQM issues fresh directives to curb dust pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management on Friday issued statutory directions to curb dust pollution from construction and demolition activities in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas, officials said.

The move came after inspections by State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) flying squads, which revealed compliance gaps in the handling and transportation of construction material and demolition (C&D) debris.

"The commission noted that large-scale construction and demolition activities currently underway in major cities of Delhi-NCR and have a significant contribution to the overall PM10 and PM2.5 load," an official said.

The CAQM has observed that municipal bodies and development authorities require better equipment and protocols to supervise and monitor dust abatement.

Under the new directives, these authorities need to ensure that the transportation and disposal of C&D waste within their jurisdiction is done without damaging the environment.

The commission has also directed that "all agencies responsible for issuing completion certificate (CC)/occupation certificate (OC) in the concerned cities shall verify the receipt of deposition of demolition waste submitted by the project proponent, prior to issuance of CC/OC," the official said.

These directions will come into force from April 1, coinciding with the enforcement of the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025. The new rules focus on environmentally sound waste management, circular economy principles, extended producer responsibility and strengthened compliance mechanisms. PTI ALC AKY AKY