CAQM issues statutory direction proposing stricter PM emission norms for Delhi-NCR industries

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas issued a statutory direction on Saturday, proposing a more stringent particulate matter (PM) emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3 for identified industries in the region, officials said.

The revised standard is expected to reduce industrial emissions and contribute to the abatement of air pollution.

"The commission, considering the recommendations of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) based on studies conducted by IIT Kanpur, as well as the technical committee constituted by CPCB, is of the view that a PM emission standard of 50 mg/Nm3 is technically achievable and environmentally necessary," an official said.

According to the CAQM's direction, the maximum permissible limit of PM emissions from 17 categories of highly polluting industries identified by CPCB, red category (medium and large) air-polluting industries, food and food processing units, textile industries having boilers/thermic fluid heaters and metal industries having furnaces operating in Delhi-NCR shall be 50 mg/Nm3.

"This standard shall not apply to industrial units for which a PM emission standard of less than 50 mg/Nm3 has been prescribed under any applicable consent, direction or statutory provision," the official said.

The revised PM emission standard will be applicable for large and medium industries from August 1, and for the remaining industries from October 1.

"The respective NCR State Governments, the Government of NCT of Delhi, the Pollution Control Boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have been directed to ensure effective implementation of the statutory direction, particularly adherence to the prescribed timelines for compliance with the revised PM emission standard," the official states. PTI ALC MPL MPL MPL