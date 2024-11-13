CAQM lauds Punjab for reduction in farm fires

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Wednesday lauded Punjab for making strenuous efforts to bring down the stubble burning count by nearly 71 per cent as compared to last year, according to a state government release.

However, he said there is still need to improve the enforcement efforts and bring farm fire cases to zero.

CAQM chairperson Rajesh Verma held a review meeting with stakeholder departments, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs of the Punjab to assess enforcement measures regarding stubble burning, said the release.

CAQM chairperson Verma appreciated the efforts being made by the Punjab government to check this menace.

Reviewing enforcement measures with all the DCs with major focus on high-burning districts, he underlined the need to bring the rate of such incidents to zero, he said.

Verma said the efforts made by the Punjab government hitherto are laudable but there is still need to improve the enforcement efforts and tighten the noose.

The chairperson said the CAQM will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with state governments and local authorities to ensure effective implementation of enforcement measures.

He directed concerned authorities to further intensify efforts to prevent stubble burning in Punjab adding that there should be laxity in enforcement, ensuring stringent action against violators.

Verma advised that the authorities must take proactive steps to control stubble burning until November 30, when the burning season peaks.

He also advocated mapping of villages as per fire counts and mitigation measures along with enforcement actions.

Meanwhile, the DCs along with respective police officers from 13 districts with substantial burning fire counts presented the status of enforcement and regulatory exercises, while others shared updates through video conferencing.

Taking part in deliberations, Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha stressed that the state government is committed to check the incidents of paddy straw burning in the state by encouraging farmers to adopt paddy straw management techniques.

He said the DCs have been directed to ensure in-situ and ex-situ measures at ground level by offering subsidies to farmers.

Sinha said micro planning is being adhered at village level till the season is over by November 30.

The CS also informed the commission that all the four thermal power plants as figured in the State Action Plan will utilise paddy straw based pallets as per the ratio fixed in mixing with coal as fuel promptly.

Likewise, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Anurag Verma assured the commission that the monitoring exercise will intensify in the coming days and no complacency shall be tolerated.

The meeting was also attended by CAQM's member secretary Arvind Nautiyal, Director RK Agarwal, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, among others. PTI CHS NB NB