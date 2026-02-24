CAQM reviews inspection outcomes, enforcement actions across NCR

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently conducted a meeting to review the enforcement and inspection activities undertaken across the NCR between February 4 and February 18, officials said on Tuesday.

They said flying squads carried out inspections across key sectors contributing to air pollution, including industrial units, construction and demolition activities, road dust, diesel generator sets and incidents relating to municipal solid waste and biomass burning.

"During the reporting period, 318 inspections, including four inspections across the construction and demolition sector, 306 across the industrial sector and eight inspections across for diesel generator sets violations, were carried out by the flying squads across NCR," an official said.

Through these inspections, 131 violations, which include four from the construction and demolition sector, 123 from the industrial sector and four from diesel generator sets, were reported.

The review meeting on February 20 also focused on inspection of road dust mitigation measures, including mechanised road sweeping, water sprinkling and maintenance of paved shoulders.

"The inspection findings were reviewed in detail and concerned agencies were advised to ensure on-ground vigilance and strict adherence to dust abatement measures, especially in high traffic corridors and urban hotspots," the official said. PTI ALC AMJ AMJ