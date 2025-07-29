CAQM sets up cell in Punjab's Mohali for paddy residue management

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has set up a permanent cell in SAS Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab to strengthen year-round monitoring and coordination for effective management of paddy stubble in Punjab and Haryana.

In a statement, the CAQM said the new facility at the Kisan Vikas Chamber in Kalkat Bhawan will oversee the preparation of plans, engagement with farmers and other stakeholders and monitoring of the supply chain to ensure continuous and assured use of paddy straw by end-users.

"The cell will now operate round the year right from the start of preparation of plans, engagement with farmers and all other stakeholders related to effective paddy stubble management," the commission said.

Apart from stubble management, the cell will also monitor air pollution aspects in identified thermal power plants and coordinate the co-firing of biomass.

It will inspect and track air quality-related issues across all sectors in NCR areas of Haryana, particularly those farther from Delhi.

The facility is expected to play a crucial role in coordinating efforts with the state agriculture departments of Punjab and Haryana, field enforcement teams and flying squads, especially during the peak paddy harvesting and stubble burning season.

Earlier, a temporary Paddy Stubble Management Cell operated in Chandigarh from October 1 to November 30, 2024, during the critical residue burning period.

Recognising that stubble management, particularly ex-situ use of paddy straw, requires continuous effort, the CAQM had urged the Punjab government to provide infrastructure and logistical support for sustained planning and execution. PTI GVS RHL