CAQM sets up expert panel to tackle vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management has set up a 15-member expert committee to tackle vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR, saying that such emissions remain a major contributor to air pollution in the region.

According to a statement, the committee brings together leading academicians, health specialists and experts from automotive research institutions to prepare a multi-pronged roadmap for vehicular emission reduction.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the panel has been asked to review policies, programmes and regulatory frameworks related to clean mobility, including Bharat Stage norms, electric mobility initiatives and fuel-efficiency standards across Delhi-NCR.

It will assess segment-wise contributions of vehicular emissions and related exposure risks.

The committee will also examine technological readiness, infrastructure needs, cost implications and incentive plans for an accelerated electric vehicle transition and recommend additional measures as needed.

Ashok Jhunjhunwala from IIT-Madras will chair the expert committee with former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria as co-chair.

The panel also includes experts such as Mukesh Sharma (IIT-Kanpur), Sagnik Dey (IIT-Delhi), Arvind Kumar (Lung Care Foundation), Reji Mathai (ARAI, Pune) and representatives from ministries and key research bodies.

Virinder Sharma, member technical, CAQM, will serve as its convener.

The CAQM said the committee may consult stakeholders, co-opt additional experts or institutions if required and is expected to furnish interim recommendations when appropriate.

The panel has been given a timeline of two months to submit its recommendations. The first meeting of the expert committee is scheduled for December 15.

The Commission said the constitution of the expert committee aims to advance evidence-based policy action for improving air quality and safeguarding public health in Delhi-NCR.

The committee's mandate covers regulatory, technological and incentive-based measures to reduce pollution from the transport sector. PTI GVS ARI