CAQM warns of health risks, orders suspension of outdoor sports in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed Delhi and NCR state governments to ensure the immediate suspension of all outdoor physical sports activities, warning that continued conduct of such events amid poor air quality poses a "serious health risk to children".

In a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the Commission said it was concerned that "some schools and institutions in Delhi-NCR were still holding outdoor sports activities" despite earlier directions issued in line with a Supreme Court order dated November 19.

The CAQM said continuation of outdoor physical activities during periods of adverse air quality is "contrary to the spirit and intent of the apex court's observations and the Commission's instructions".

The Commission had in a letter dated November 19 called for the "postponement of physical sports competitions scheduled during November and December".

It directed the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to ensure strict and immediate compliance with the earlier instructions, issue necessary directions to all schools, educational institutions, sports bodies and local authorities to discontinue outdoor physical sports activities and sensitise schools and parents about the health risks involved.

The CAQM also asked authorities to closely monitor compliance at the field level and take appropriate action in case of any violation.

The panel on Saturday invoked the strictest measures under its air pollution control plan, GRAP, including a ban on all construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR after pollution levels rose sharply amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.

Under Stage IV of GRAP, the entry of trucks into Delhi is stopped, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. However, CNG, LNG, electric and BS-VI diesel trucks are allowed.

The plying of Delhi-registered diesel heavy goods vehicles (BS-IV and below) is banned, again with exceptions only for essential services. All construction and demolition activities are banned, including even linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecom works, which are otherwise allowed in lower stages.

Schools are required to run classes in a hybrid mode (online and physical) not only for primary students but also for higher classes (VI to IX and XI) in Delhi and the most affected NCR districts, with students given the option to attend online where feasible.

Under Stage IV, state governments are asked to consider additional emergency steps, such as closing colleges and educational institutions, shutting non-essential commercial activities and even introducing odd-even rules for vehicles if the pollution situation worsens further.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categorises air quality into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.