Car accident in Kasara: Three bodies found in vehicle after three days

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) Bodies of three persons have been found in a car that met with an accident in Kasara in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The car had rolled down a road on June 2, Inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station said.

"A woman passing by alerted police after a foul smell pervaded the area. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. We have identified the victims," he added. PTI COR BNM