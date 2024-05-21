Car accident involving juvenile: Sanjay Raut demands removal of Pune police chief

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday demanded removal of the Pune police commissioner in connection with a car accident allegedly involving a 17-year-old boy that killed two persons.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters, Raut alleged the police gave a false report in connection with the incident and wondered whom the Pune police chief was trying to save.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two motorbike riders in Kalyani Nagar area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday, causing their death, as per officials.

The accused teenager was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.

Advertisment

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Tuesday said they have detained the teenager's father from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Pune police have also arrested three executives of two hotels for allegedly serving alcohol to the juvenile, as per another official.

Raut said, "The Pune police commissioner should be sacked. Whom has he helped in this case? Two innocent persons lost their lives. The boy can be seen drinking in pub." "This is a corrupt police system and a corrupt MLA," he claimed without elaborating.

Advertisment

"Whom is the police commissioner trying to save? You are giving a false report," the Rajya Sabha member alleged.

The police had registered a case against the teenager's father, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and against the owners and staff members of the bar establishments for serving alcohol to an underage person.

The probe in these cases has been transferred to the crime branch, an official earlier said.

Advertisment

Section 75 deals with "willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses," while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs.

According to police, a case has been registered against the teenager under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Pune police on Monday said they will move a higher court for permission to try the teenager involved in the accident as an adult.