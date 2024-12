Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The bonnet of a moving car caught fire in Kandivali area of Mumbai on Sunday night, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred in front of a college in Thakur village, an official said.

Residents of the area doused the blaze using water from their houses.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Details like how many persons were travelling in the car and the cause of the fire are not available. PTI ZA NSK