Car carrying group from New Year's party overturns in Nagpur district; 1 dead, 7 injured

Nagpur, Jan 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed and seven others were seriously injured after their speeding SUV, in which they were returning from a New Year's party, overturned in Nagpur district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump at Borgaon village at around 1 am and the deceased was identified as Nikhil Ravindra Gudadhe, a resident of Jabalpur in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Police said the group had attended a party at a resort in Dhapewada, on the outskirts of Nagpur city, on January 1 and were returning home when the accident occurred.

They shifted New Year's Eve celebrations to January 1 in view of Ekadashi, a day of religious significance, falling on December 31.

Gudadhe was thrown out of the SUV when it flipped over and he got crushed under the vehicle, leading to his instant death, they said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, police added. PTI COR RSY