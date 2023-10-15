Car catches fire after hitting cow on Purvanchal expressway in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A married couple and their two children had a close shave when their car hit a stray cow on the Purvanchal Expressway here and caught fire, officials said on Sunday.

According to information given by the UPEIDA (Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority), the speeding car coming from Lucknow collided with the cow near Ramnathpur in the Jaisinghpur police station area on Saturday night and caught fire due to a short-circuit.

Occupants Mahfooz Ahmed (37) and his wife Saira Bano (33) managed to jump out of the burning vehicle along with their two children, aged eight and two years, which saved their lives, Assistant Security Officer of UPEIDA Ram Jagat Tiwari said.

He said the children sustained some injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Kurebhar.

Tiwari said a UPEIDA team reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The fire was brought under control, the car moved to the roadside and traffic movement resumed, he added. PTI COR CDN IJT IJT