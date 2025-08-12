Car catches fire after hitting truck, close shave for West Bengal family on way to Puri

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Five members of a family from West Bengal had a close shave as they managed to get out of their car, which caught fire after hitting a truck in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened on NH-16 near Tangi, they said.

The family was on the way to the temple town of Puri from West Bengal's Purulia district, they said.

A fire engine reached the spot and doused the flames, but the vehicle was gutted in the blaze, they added.

The truck, which was hit from behind, received no major damage. PTI BBM SOM