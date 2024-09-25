Car catches fire at Mahipalpur flyover

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) A car caught fire on Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi on Wednesday but no casualty has been reported in the incident, police said.

"A PCR call regarding a fire in a car on Mahipalpur flyover was received at Vasant Kunj South police station this evening. The owner of the car was not found at the spot," a senior police officer said.

The vehicle had caught fire due to some technical glitch, said the officer.

"Our team reached the spot and the flames were doused by a fire tender," he said.