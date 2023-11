New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) A moving car caught fire near the metro station in Delhi's Peeragarhi on Friday, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services officials said a call was received about a moving car catching fire at 11.50 am.

Fire tenders from the Udyog Nagar area were pressed into service but the car was completely burnt, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, the officials said. PTI BM SZM