Car catches fire in Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) A car caught fire near Chirag Delhi flyover here on Wednesday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire officials said that they received information about the fire at around 11.40 am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 12.35 pm, they said.

Car owner Manish, a resident of Malviya Nagar, told police that his vehicle went up in flames near Panchsheel while he was on his way to ITO. PTI NIT RHL