Car catches fire in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A car caught fire on the Khanpur to Chirag Delhi road here in Ambedkar Nagar area on Wednesday night, an official said.

The car driver managed to escape from the car on time and no injuries were reported, he said.

A PCR call was received around 9 pm on Wednesday regarding the incident, following which police and fire department officials rushed to the spot, the official added.

The driver, Shakeel Ahmad, a resident of Jamia Nagar, told police that his vehicle suddenly caught fire while he was driving, he said.

He managed to exit the car in time, and no one was injured, a senior police officer said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.