Car catches fire in Delhi’s Dwarka, no one injured

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A car caught fire in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

According to the official, no one was injured in the incident.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the fire in a Maruti Swift car at 12.41 pm. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, he said.

"The blaze was brought under control by 1.10 pm," the official said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.