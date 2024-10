New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A car caught fire near the Ghazipur mandi in east Delhi on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

However, there were no injuries, they said.

A call regarding the car catching fire was received at 7 pm and a water tender was rushed to the spot, the officials said.

A video purporting to show the car ablaze was widely circulated on social media. PTI BM SZM