Car catches fire in HP's Bilaspur, driver hospitalised with burns

Bilaspur (HP), May 27 (PTI) A man in Bilaspur's Mehla was rushed to hospital on Monday with burn injuries when his car caught fire, police said.

The victim, Shyam Lal, said he was on his way home in his car when suddenly he smelled something burning.

When he opened the bonnet of the car to see what was wrong, the car caught fire with a blast, they said.

Shyam received burns on his face and chest and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Kothipura near Bilaspur, police said.

The car, bought on May 8, was completely charred. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said. PTI COR BPL VN VN