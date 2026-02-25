Car catches fire in Jaipur; driver escapes unhurt

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) A moving car caught fire near Gandhi Circle here, police said on Wednesday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the police, the driver, identified as Amit Dhabas, was returning after getting the vehicle serviced on Tuesday night when the fire broke out.

Dhabas noticed smoke emanating from the CNG- fitted car and stopped the vehicle immediately. Within minutes, the flames engulfed the entire car.

While the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire, the driver managed to exit the car in time.

Police reached the spot after receiving information. Traffic movement in the area was briefly affected due to the incident. The burnt car was later removed and vehicular movement was restored, the police added. PTI SDA AKY