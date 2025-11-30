Car catches fire in Kandivli, no injuries

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) A moving car caught fire on a busy stretch on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Kandivli area of Mumbai on Sunday night, affecting the traffic movement, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a Fire Brigade official said without elaborating.

He said only the driver of the car was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The fire has been doused, he said.

"The incident led to a massive traffic snarl on the highway for some time", he added. PTI ZA NSK