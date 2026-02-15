Car catches fire in Maharashtra's Beed; doctor couple escapes unhurt

Beed (PTI): A car carrying a doctor couple suddenly caught fire on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said.

No casualties were reported, they said.

The incident took place near Mahajanwadi crossroad on Manjarsumba-Patoda road in Beed tehsil at around 6.15 am when the couple was heading towards their farmland.

They noticed smoke emanating from their car and, sensing danger, the duo immediately stopped the vehicle and stepped out. Within moments, the car caught fire, the police said.

No injuries were reported, they said, adding the vehicle was extensively damaged.

The incident caused a brief commotion in the area.

Preliminary reports suggested the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit in the vehicle's wiring, the police said.

Some locals and the Mahajanwadi sarpanch assisted in extinguishing the fire.