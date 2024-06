New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) A car caught fire on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

No one was injured as the occupants of the vehicle came out soon after the fire broke out on Wednesday night, a Delhi Police officer said.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) was informed at 10.30 PM and a fire tender doused off the blaze but the vehicle was burnt completely, the officer said.