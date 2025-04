New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) A car parked near Patel Chowk metro station caught fire on Monday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding a the blaze was received at 2.15 pm, the official said.

"We rushed two fire tenders to the spot and the firefighting operation lasted for a few minutes," the officer added. PTI SSJ NB NB