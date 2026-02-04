Car catches fire on highway in Maharashtra's Beed; 4 of family escape unhurt

Beed (Maharashtra), Feb 4 (PTI) A moving car burst into flames due to a short circuit in Maharashtra's Beed district shortly after midnight on Wednesday, police said.

The highway traffic police later rescued a couple and their two children from the burning vehicle.

The car was heading towards Gangakhed in Parbhani district when the incident occurred at Manjarsumba Ghat in Beed tehsil on the Dhule-Solapur National Highway, 18 km from the district headquarters.

The vehicle overheated from continuous running, leading to a short circuit and a sudden fire while passing through the ghat section at around 12.30 am, a police official said.

The blaze rapidly intensified, panicking commuters on the busy stretch.

The patrolling highway traffic police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and rescued a man, his wife and their two minor children from the burning car, the official said.

The blaze was later brought under control with the help of locals.

The damaged car was moved to the roadside and traffic on the highway was restored, the police said. PTI COR GK