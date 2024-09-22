Car catches fire on highway in Thane; occupants escape unhurt

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) Three persons travelling in a car had a narrow escape when their vehicle caught fire on the Eastern Express Highway in Maharashtra's Thane city, civic officials said on Sunday.

Traffic on the busy highway was affected for some time after the incident which took place at 11.15 pm on Saturday, they said.

The three persons were travelling to Mumbra in Thane district from Govandi in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The car suddenly caught fire when it was near a temple on the Eastern Express Highway at Teen Hath Naka here. Its occupants immediately jumped out to save their lives, he said.

No one was injured in the blaze which completely gutted the car, the official said.

After being alerted, local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team rushed to the spot. The fire was put out after about half-an-hour, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he added. PTI COR GK