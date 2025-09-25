Car catches fire on Mumbai's Coastal Road, causes traffic jam

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) A car caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday morning due to which vehicular movement on the route was stopped for about an hour, leading to a heavy traffic jam in the area, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place around 9 am inside the south-bound tunnel of the Coastal Road, an official said.

"Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) south bound and north bound due to car fire," the Mumbai Traffic Police said on their X handle shortly after the incident.

The car caught fire during the peak hour and led to a heavy traffic jam on both the north and south-bound lanes near the tunnel, the official said.

Traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and at the Worli connector after the incident, he said.

The traffic police, along with the fire brigade, rushed to the spot and the car was removed after an hour-long operation, the official said.

Subsequently, traffic on both sides resumed, he added.

The entire stretch of Coastal Road, built to cut travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs, was opened 24X7 for all kinds of four-wheelers and buses on August 16.

Last Sunday, a speeding high-end Lamborghini car rammed into the divider of the Coastal Road, but the driver escaped unhurt. PTI DC GK