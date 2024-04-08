Car catches fire outside govt dispensary in Gurugram

Gurugram, Apr 8 (PTI) A car was gutted after it caught fire near a government dispensary in Sector 5 here, an official said on Monday. Jawarhar Singh, a resident of Sector 109, had parked his car outside the dispensary when it suddenly caught fire around 1 pm, a senior fire department officer said.

Advertisment

Some people tried to douse the fire using small extinguishers but it rapidly spread throughout the car gutting it completely, the officer added.

Fire department officer Ramesh Saini said their team reached the spot after receiving the information and brought the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR BHJ BHJ