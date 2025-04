New Delhi, April 23 (PTI) A car caught fire outside the Vayu Bhavan in the Rafi Marg area on Wednesday, prompting authorities to rush a fire tender to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 1.26 pm, the official said, adding that no casualties were reported in the incident.

"Upon receiving the call, we rushed one fire tender to the spot. As of now, there are no reports of casualty," he said. PTI SSJ ARI