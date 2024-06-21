Car collides with truck in Rajasthan, 4 dead

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Four people were killed and three injured when a car collided with a truck on the Kishangarh-Bhilwara National Highway on Thursday, police said.

The car was returning to Jaipur from Chittorgarh.

Those dead in the incident include Dinesh (35), a resident of Sikar, his wife Sonu (32), his two-and-a-half-year-old son Bhanu and Sandeep's friend Pradeep (25), Bijainagar SHO Karan Singh said.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the injured are being treated in a hospital, he said. PTI AG NSD NSD