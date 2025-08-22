Car collides with truck on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, three killed

Noida, Aug 22 (PTI) Three people were killed when a car collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Thursday near Akbarpur Toll Plaza under Dadri police station limits, when six occupants of a car were returning from Haridwar to Faridabad.

"Three persons died during treatment at the hospital, while three others are undergoing treatment and are stated to be stable," Dadri police station in-charge Arvind Kumar told PTI.

Those killed were identified as Gaurav, a resident of Kosikalan in Mathura and the driver of the car, and Lokesh and Gautam, both residents of Faridabad, he said.

The injured were identified as Lalit, Harvinder and Kuldeep, all from Faridabad, Kumar added.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and both the car and the truck have been seized, police said.