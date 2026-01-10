Car crashes into restaurant wall in Indiranagar; pedestrians escape unhurt

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Several pedestrians escaped unhurt after a car hit a road median and crashed into the wall of a restaurant in Indiranagar here, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night. A few people, including women, were standing on the footpath outside the restaurant at the time and moved away before the vehicle hit the premises.

A video of the incident has circulated on social media.

Police said the driver, identified as Derrick Tony, has been arrested. PTI GMS SSK